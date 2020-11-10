The NRM candidate Yoweri Museveni is in the northern city of Lira, where he has promised to construct more roads in the Lango Sub-region in order to boost business and also make the local products accessible to the markets elsewhere.

He was addressing NRM flag bearers for Parliamentary and Local Government Councils drawn from Lira, Dokolo, Amolatar, Kwania and Otuke Districts at Lira Golf Lounge while top musician Bebe Cool leads the supporter mobilisation team in the countrywide campaigns.

Museveni is in the Lango Sub-region as he campaigns to secure his sixth elective term.