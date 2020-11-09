As we approach the 2021 general elections, President Museveni has gone back to where it all started – Luweero triangle.

Today is Day One of his campaign trail and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer will meet the party leaders from the Greater Luweero area and thereafter speak to the electorate hrough radio and TV.

The Electoral Commission (EC) boss, Justice Simon Byabakama, last week set Monday as the commencement date for the presidential campaigns for the 2021 General Election which will end on January 12, 2021.

The dates coincide with Parliamentary campaigns and polling dates.

The campaign will be village-based, where the flag bearer Yoweri Museveni will hold strategic meetings with a selected number of party leaders in a particular area. NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba has urged security enforcement officers not to favour NRM but treat every candidate equally as they implement the campaign guidelines.

“The campaigns are to be carried out on a door to door level by the NRM village chairpersons. We will require them to first talk to their family members and then other people in the villages to help deliver victory for the party at all levels,” Lumumba emphasised.

Hon. Lumumba, however, asked the leaders and members of the public to observe Standard Operating Procedures while canvassing votes at the village level to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

“Protect yourselves and the people you talk to. We want you to live longer. Put on masks, ensure social distance and wash hands with water and soap,” she advised.

According to the NRM camp, from Buganda, President Museveni will head to Lango region where he will talk from Lira district and all radio stations and TVs will air his messages to the public in Langi at 7pm.

Thursday and Friday are scheduled for West Nile and both Lugbara and Alur speaking locals will be addressed on the local stations and UBC Tv.