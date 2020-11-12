The National Unity Platform presidential Candidate, Robert Kyagaulanyi Ssentamu has promised to ensure that every sub-county in the country will have a maternity facility once elected president of Uganda.

While addressing a mammoth crowd at Oyam Boma grounds in Oyam District earlier today, Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine said Uganda has more than enough resources to deliver better health services to Ugandans.

Kyagulanyi has also expressed his concern over the poor state of roads in Oyam District including Lira – Kamdini road that he said is impassible.

He said after his election, bad roads in Lango Sub-region will be a thing of the past.