Independent presidential candidate Joseph Kizza Kabuleta failed to show up for his campaigns in East Acholi.

Kabuleta was expected to hold campaigns in the districts of Agago and Pader on Tuesday as per the campaign schedule released by the Electoral Commission.

He, however, claimed that his team were turned away from most of the venue they went to.

Security personnel within Agago, Kitgum and Pader noted that they had not received any communication and complaints from Kabuleta on being denied a venue for his campaigns.

Edwin Natumanya, one of Kabuleta’s campaign coordinator says despite Kabuleta not showing up, they had a team that combed the two districts reaching out to their voters through door to door campaigns.