Independent presidential candidate John Katumba, has promised to connect West Nile to different parts of the country with an electric train, if voted for in the 2021 general elections.

Addressing a rally in Arua town, Katumba, who was accompanied by some youths from the regional police headquarters through Avenue Street, said the idea of an electric train crossed his mind while traveling from Kampala to Arua, when he saw the poor state of the roads.

He says the electric train will ease transportation of goods and services.

“I saw that you only have one means of transport and that is the road. You to be connected to railway transport because the journey from here to Kampala is very far,” he added.

Katumba has also promised to open a university for the people of West Nile region

This, he said will bridge the education gap but also allows children from poor backgrounds to access university education.

“Children from West Nile don’t need to travel to Kampala, my administration will ensure that we have a government university in the region,” he said.

While in Nebbi, the residents offered for a Noah vehicle that transported him to Arua town where some well-wishers gave him Shs 26,000 for refreshments.

Katumba stunned voters in Nebbi, when he embarked from his vehicle, a black Toyota Noah, and begun mobilizing voters stage by stage along Nebbi- Pakwach road.

His rally was scheduled to take place at Pentagon house, a stone throw distance from Nebbi market, but he didn’t go and chose to campaign on the streets.

Many of the voters mistook him for a campaign agent, save for a few who noticed the presence of counter-terrorism police around him.