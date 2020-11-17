Gen.Henry Tumukunde of the Renewed Uganda platform will today officially launch his manifesto in Fortportal city.

Tumukunde says he choose Fortportal city because of the fundamental role the people of Tooro played during the liberation struggle .

Tumukunde said this in a media breifing he held last night.

Meanwhile the chief of staff of Renewed Uganda Beatrice Kiraso has revealed why she left the NRM party and opted to support Gen Tumukunde.

Kiraso says that NRM derailed from it’s core values of it’s establishment and is now filled with self seekers.

Does he stand a chance?

Gen. Tumukunde is the most senior retired Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) ofﬁcer to challenge President Museveni in the general election.



Analysts say he brings new energy to the ﬁght against Museveni because he knows the operations of the ruling party like the back of his hand and also knows the buttons to cause shock waves.



They say even when he was within the army, where he served as head of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and commander of the UPDF 4th Division, Tumukunde was instrumental in creating some network around the country, which played a key role in Museveni’s previous elections.



In the 2016 elections, that network neutralised former prime minister Amama Mbabazi’s political machinery and after the polls, Tumukunde was named security minister.



He is now campaigning to unseat Museveni under his “Renewed Uganda” platform.



The chairperson of his campaign team, Omar Kalinge-Nnyago, expressed conﬁ dence that since his candidate created that countrywide network, he can still use it to win the race.