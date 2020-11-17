ANT presidential candidate Maj General Mugisha Muntu has attributed the poor service delivery in the country to the electorate who elect incompetent leaders on different levels.

Muntu said this while giving account of his campaigning program yesterday in areas of Kyotera and Rakai where he was disappointed with the service delivery by government.

He says Ugandans have failed to realize that the solution to change Uganda is in their hands by using the forth coming general election to choose leaders of integrity, honesty and truth.

Muntu cites Kyotera where he found poor roads and no market for produce, yet the area is majorly represented by NRM in parliament and at district.