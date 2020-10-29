The Electoral Commission has said all the presidential aspirants and their entourage of nine people must take have a negative COVID-19 PCR test done within 72 hours before nomination for the 2021 elections

The testing will be carried out at the Electoral Commission (EC) head offices at Jinja Road in Kampala, the elections.

This website understands the EC chairman Justice Byabakama made the announcement on Thursday while meeting Presidential Aspirants to harmonise on the nomination program.

“You will come here with your 9 supporters who will escort you for nomination and be tested for COVID-19,” Mr Byabakama told the aspirants.

“The particulars of the persons accompanying the aspirant shall be submitted to the Commission in advance and all the persons accompanying the aspiring candidate must have 72-hour polymerase chain reaction negative test for coronavirus, which will be taken at our cost,” Byabakama said.

Some of the aspirants who attended the meeting include Gen. Mugisha Muntu, Gen. Henry Tumukunde and Nancy Kalembe.