President Yoweri Museveni on Monday evening announced sweeping guidelines to lock down the country and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the changes, Museveni banned the use of private transportation and ordered a curfew starting on Tuesday at 7pm.

BELOW ARE THE NEW GUIDELINES

Presidential address 30th/3/2020.

1) President bans all Private motor Vehicle, announces prohibitions of all Movements starting 10pm tonight.

2) All Arcades are banned from operating for 14 days.

3) All Non food shops and stores are all Restricted for 14 a days.

4) Shopper Market should remain open but with strict standard operating procedure.

5) Established food market should continue to be opened however with a distance of 2 meters.

6) Saloons, Lodges should also be closed for 14 Days.

7) Social service like banks, telecom, petrol stations, medical services, UNRA, URA and Funeral services should continue operating.

8) Cargo Transport by Lorry, Train, and Tukutuku with in Uganda must continue with a minimum of 3 Persons.

9) Gathering of more than 5 people is Prohibited.

10) There is curfew beyond 7pm.

11) Transporting of Mother’s going to give birth should seek Permission from the RDC.

11) Government to discuss with Banks on loans, water and electricity.

12) Government workers should also stay at Home.

13) Families of police and soldiers should also be restricted on movement.

14) Government is to distribute Food to the drivers and those who work on casual basis, they will be given Posho, Milk, Beans and Sugar.

