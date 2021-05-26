Bukedea Woman MP, Ms Anita Among was this week elected Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament with overwhelming majority after beating her two male contenders; Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko (Independent) and Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi (FDC).

She was declared winner by the newly elected Speaker of the House, Jacob Oulanyah who doubles as Omoro County MP. Mr Oulanyah who was deputy Speaker of the 9th and 10th Parliament trounced her former boss, Ms Rebecca Kadaga to become Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

She had been endorsed by her party and nominated for the position of Deputy Speaker by Ajuri County MP, Denis Hamson Obua and seconded by Rushenyi county MP, Ms Naome Kabasharira during the first sitting of the 11th Parliament at Kololo Airstrip, Kampala.

A lawyer and accountant by profession, Among is the incumbent MP for Bukedea District after retaining her seat in the January elections unopposed.

Among replaces and deputizes Jacob Oulanyah (c)

Among, 47, is, an accountant, a lawyer and politician, born in Bukedea District. She attended local schools for her primary and secondary education and possesses a Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting), and a Master of Business Administration (Accounting) from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Banking from Uganda Martyrs University, and a Bachelor of Laws from Kampala International University. For the ten years prior to her election to parliament, she served as a lecturer in accounting, at KIU.

Before joining politics, Among was an accountant and bank manager with Centenary Bank (1998-2006).

She joined Parliament in 2016. Ms Among says her experience in both the Opposition and the NRM makes her a suitable candidate for the Office of Deputy Speaker.

She deputised Abdu Katuntu in the Cosase probe into Bank of Uganda.