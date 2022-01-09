Watoto Ministries and Bethany Women’s Hospital set to host Dr Larry Young, a US Oxytocin Specialist.

Dr Larry will be the main presenter at a conference organised for Monday, 10th January 2022 at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

The 9am – 2pm conference will be held under the theme; Oxytocin and the healing power of mutual love.

Oxytocin is a peptide hormone and neuropeptide normally produced in the hypothalamus and released by the posterior pituitary. It plays a role in social bonding, reproduction, childbirth, and the period after childbirth.

Dr Larry is a specialist in the field, and Monday’s summit is expected to draw married couples.

On Saturday, Dr Larry met with students pursuing the same disciple.

“Had a great workshop on oxytocin & the biological basis of love & bonding with psychiatrists, psychologists, students from Bethany Hospital, Kampala Uganda today! 5 more in Uganda, 2 in Kenya! Great discussion, I learned a lot!” he tweeted.

One of his publications, includes; The Chemistry Between Us: Love, Sex, and the Science of Attraction with Brian Alexander (2012).

Monday’s conference is free.

ABOUT DR LARRY

Dr. Larry J. Young, PhD is Director of the Center for Translational Social Neuroscience and of the Silvio O. Conte Center for Oxytocin and Social Cognition at Emory University in Atlanta, USA.

He is also Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Emory and chief of the Division of Behavioral Neuroscience and Psychiatric Disorders at Yerkes National Primate Research Center.

Dr. Young has published over 180 peer reviewed publication, including premier journals such as

Science, Nature, Nature Neuroscience, Nature Genetics, PNAS and Nature Reviews Drug Discovery.

He is Past-President of the international Society for Social Neuroscience.

Dr. Young has received several awards for his academic achievements including the Golden Brain Award, the Frank Beach Award, the Daniel H. Efron Award from the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, and has been elected as Fellow in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Dr. Young’s research seeks to understand how the brain functions to regulate social relationships. His research has revealed that brain chemicals such as oxytocin and vasopressin regulate the neural processing of social information and promote the formation of social bonds by acting in specific neural pathways. He has developed paradigms that are being used to screen drugs that enhance social function, and is developing novel strategies for drug discovery for treating social impairments in autism and schizophrenia.

Dr. Young’s Centers bring together geneticists, neuroscientists, psychologists and psychiatrists in the Atlanta area to better understand and heal the social brain.

Dr. Young’s book, The Chemistry Between Us: Love, Sex, and the Science of Attraction explores the latest discoveries of how brain chemistry influences all aspects of our relationships with others.