The United Nations system in Uganda and Equity Bank Uganda have established new partnerships for acceleration of the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

The new partnership will promote social inclusion and improve economic outcomes for human development as well as contribute to the social economic transformation of Uganda. Additionally, the UN-Equity Bank Joint Programme on “Enhancing Social Impact through SDGs” will focus on Financial Inclusion,

Innovation and Shared Prosperity; and Institutional Partnerships, Governance and Shared Leadership.

The collaboration commenced at a meeting between the leadership of the UN system in Uganda led by UN Resident Coordinator and Designated Official for Security H.E. Rosa Malangoand the leadership of Equity Group Uganda, Equity Group Foundation, and Equity Group Holdings led by Equity Group MD and CEO Dr. James Mwangi.

Equity Group Holdings Plc whose purpose is to transform lives, give dignity and expand opportunities for wealth creation continues to play a leading role in contributing to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda on the Sustainable Development Goals. Through its regional banking subsidiaries, Equity is already collaborating with UN agencies in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and in other footprint countries and aims to enhance this partnership in new areas to contribute to the acceleration of the achievement of the SDGs.

Commenting during the signing of the partnership, Dr. James Mwangi said, “As Equity Group we are committed to not only grow with our customers but also to empower them socially and economically by availing opportunities and solutions that cater for their diverse needs. As a Pan-African bank whose purpose is to transform lives and livelihoods, we are excited to scale up our initiatives in partnership with the UN by supporting the growth and recovery of MSMEs during and post the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting women and youth entrepreneurs to scale their skills and businesses and by providing financial inclusion for the most vulnerable populations including the refugee communities.”

The United Nations system in Uganda is comprised of 29 entities that are implementing the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF, 2021 – 2025) focusing on transformative and inclusive governance; shared prosperity in a healthy environment; and human well-being and resilience, in support of the third National Development Plan (NDP III), Vision 2040, the East African Vision 2050, African Union Vision 2063 and the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs.

The SDGs, adopted in 2015 by all United Nations member states of the UN General Assembly, were designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”. They are intended to be achieved by the year 2030. The SDGs have the ambitious goal to guide the sustainable development of the planet, embracing its economic, social, and environmental dimensions, in a balanced way to spearhead societies towards a sustainable and equitable future.

“While the UN remains steadfast in supporting Uganda’s development aspirations especially during these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs are still enormous and call for strengthened partnership with other actors,” said Ms. Malango. “I welcome Equity Uganda’s commitment to join efforts with the United Nations in providing solutions to critical challenges, including inclusive financing for youth and women led Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and unlocking the potential of digital technologies to support Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.”