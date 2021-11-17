The Ugandan North America Association (UNAA), has added its voice to those denouncing the terrorist attacks in Kampala on Tuesday.

Two bombs exploded in the Ugandan capital on Tuesday morning, killing six people (including three suicide bombers) and injuring 33.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by UNAA CEO, Henrieta Wamala, the association has called on Ugandans to rise to the occasion and denounce the actions of the terrorists.

The Uganda Police have blamed the attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).