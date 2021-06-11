The outgoing United Nations Resident Coordinator to Uganda, Ms Rosa Malango has thanked the people of Uganda for being hospitable and cooperative.

Speaking as the country marked the National Heroes’ Day celebrations on Wednesday, Ms Malango revealed that she has been promoted me to serve as Director Economic Affairs for the Regional Economic Commissions at UN Headquarters in New York

Ms Malango also used this event to say bid farewell to Uganda after spending five years. She will be leaving to the New York where she has been redeployed.

“I first came to this country as UNDP Representative in 2016 and accepted the honor to serve as UN Resident Coordinator and do reporting to the President and the UN Secretary General following the UN reform in 2019. After five cumulative years of service, the UN Secretary General has promoted me to serve as Director Economic Affairs for the Regional Economic Commissions at UN Headquarters in New York,” Ms Malango said.

“Today is likely to be my last official function in my current capacity. To the people of Uganda, thank you for letting me become part of your communities during the past five years. I will leave in my UN capacity but return in my private capacity as Uganda will remain a second home for my family, especially having adopted my second son from Sanyu Babies home,” she added.