Power distributor Umeme has raided the home and medical school belonging to Katikamu North Member of Parliament (MP) Denis Ssekabira for alleged power theft.

The weekend operation across Luwero Town Council targeting a number of houses and buildings started from the legislator’s home in Kizito Zone. After failing to gain entry through the main gate, Umeme officials climbed the electricity pole and disconnected the power cables.

Acting on intelligence information, the Umeme officials raided St. Denison Health Training School in Kavule Zone, which belongs to the legislator where they discovered illegal connections. They also disconnected the school from the power grid.

Katikamu North Member of Parliament (MP) Denis Ssekabira

Peter Kaujju, the Head of Communications and Marketing at Umeme Limited confirmed the development, saying their teams on the ground found fishy stuff. According to Kaujju, the power distributors have commenced investigations into the alleged power theft by the Legislator.

MP Ssekabira has not yet commented on the operation.by Umeme.