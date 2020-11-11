The Ministry of Health has announced that Uganda has documented six new deaths and confirmed 289 new cases of Covid-19 from tests done on November 10, 2020.

The country now has cumulative confirmed cases of 14,993 patients and 7,939 recoveries.

According to the statement, registered the biggest number of cases recording 104 infections followed by Wakiso which had 28, Lira (45), Kasese (26), Gulu (12), Kabale (8), Masaka (7), Apac (7), Kwania (5), Mukono (6), Adjumani (5), Rubanda (4), Luwero (4), Amolatar (3), Kabarole (4), Jinja (3), Moyo (2), Amuru (3), Ntungamo (1), Kyotera (1), Iganga (1), Arua (2), Buvuma (1), Nebbi (5).

Kampala minister Betty Amongi says the skyrocketing numbers in Kampala are overstretching covid-19 treatment centres in the city.

She says unlike before where the centres were dominated by asymptomatic cases, the facilities are now alarmingly handling symptomatic cases.

The revelation by the minister comes at a time when there is reportedly a shortage in ICU beds in most of the covid-19 treatment centres in the country.

The minister warns that the prevailing violation of the set SOPs is to blame for the increasing numbers in the city further appealing to everyone to uphold them to prevent further infections and deaths.