Uganda Police Force has decried the budget cuts on their entity in the next Financial Year saying that this is going to leave them unable to perform some of their duties.

This is as the team from the Police was appearing before Parliamentary Committee on defense and Internal Affairs to submit their budget for the next Financial Year.

The Minister of State of Internal Affairs Mario Obiga Kania and the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola informed the Members of Parliament that they would like to have their budget which has been cut reinstated as some of their activities are going to be affected.

Ochola informed MPs that their budget for next Financial Fear has been cut by Shs127.3 billion which he says that they would like to have this figure reinstated.

The Undersecretary Aggrey Winyi also informed the Committee they plan to recruit around 3005 to replace officers who have left the force.

Wunyi says that the officers they are targeting are those who have been retired from the Force due to disciplinary actions, death, desertion among others saying that they lose around 1000 officers from the office due to different reasons.

Wunyi says that the officers they plan to recruit include 20 medical doctors, 5 pilots and aircraft engineers, 271 learner AIP, 120 LEARNER SGT, and 2589 PPCs.

Wunyi also says that the entity has arrears totaling to over Shs 82.7 billion but only Shs37 billion has been provided saying that they would like to clear these outstanding balances.