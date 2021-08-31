PICTUREED. Dr. Patricia Murugami, Founder and CEO, Breakthrough Leadership Transformation, Nairobi, Kenya

12th Edition of the largest gathering of Uganda’s leaders and private sector decision-makers will bring together 200 corporate sector leaders from the private sector, the civil society, and the public sector. The CEO Summit will be held virtually and on the ground on September 17th, 2021. This Edition of the largest annual gather for the country’s outstanding CEOs will once again give corporate sector leaders a voice in the major debates around the transformation of the economy.It will also provide a platform where corporate companies and entrepreneurs will discuss, grow their connections, and devise ways to create an innovative economic environment that will prosper Uganda’s economy.Dr. Patricia Murugami, Founder and CEO, Breakthrough Leadership Transformation, Nairobi, Kenya, will deliver the keynote speech on “Innovating for Shared Value – Putting Purpose into Practice.” She will share her most valuable ideas, insights, and recommended actions to accelerate innovation in the changing world.Other speakers are Ms. Anne Juuko, Chief Executive Officer Stanbic Bank Limited Uganda, Mr. Anthony Kituuka, Executive Director Equity Bank Uganda Ltd Mr. Mumba Kalifungwa, Chief Executive Officer Absa Bank Uganda Limited, Mr. Tony Otoa, Oil &Gas Expert and Mr. Godfrey Sebaana, Executive Director and Head Client Coverage Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking Standard Chartered Bank.Also speaking is Ms. Susan Ngongi Namondo, UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Baker Magunda, Managing Director/CEO Guinness Nigeria PLC, Mr. Kenneth Muhanghi, Managing Partner KTA Advocates, Ms. Gertrude Karugaba, Chairperson League of East African Directors (LEAD), Mr. Donald Waigumbulizi, Managing Director, Ericsson Uganda and Vincent Tumwijukye, Chief Executive Officer Future Link Technologies Ltd. The Annual CEO Forum is an exclusive invitation-only forum. The Forum was first held in 2009, in response to the financial meltdown of 2008, as a platform for the captains of industry to debate and re-think the economy, to drive mutually beneficial partnerships to address each other’s woes, and to become catalysts for action and change. Over the years, the CEO Forum has become a platform for Corporate Uganda to engage government and policymakers and share insights on social-economic transformation. #End