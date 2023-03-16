On 15th March 2023, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Uganda demonstrated its commitment to the education sector by providing more than 500 literature books and many other items for day today use to Fort Portal Senior Secondary School through UBA Foundation which is its Corporate Social Responsibility arm with an initiative ‘’Read Africa’’.

This is one way the Bank is working hand in hand with schools across the country to curb the poor reading culture among the youths in Uganda.

UBA Foundation has a long history of supporting educational initiatives across Africa and that’s why it stepped in to support the school alleviate different challenges faced by students with much-needed resources as a testament to its commitment to promoting education and empowering young people with improved learning experience under conducive learning environments.

Speaking about the donation, the Business Manager of UBA Fort portal Branch, Mr. Anthony Mayanja, said, “As a socially responsible organization, we understand the importance of reading in shaping the future of our nation, the UBA is pleased to work with Fort Portal Senior Secondary School for a better tomorrow”.

The Head Teacher of the school Mr. Reagan Katerega expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are grateful to United Bank for Africa for this generous donation. These resources will go a long way in helping us provide quality education to our students and improve their lives, we appreciate the support and look forward to continuing our partnership with UBA.”

UBA plans to donate more books among other items throughout the year to schools across Uganda in all towns of operation.