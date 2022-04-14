14 April 2022 – Kampala – Standard Chartered Bank Uganda in partnership with Challenges Worldwide, a Kampala-based business development consultancy have today launched the scale-up of the Youth to Work (Y2W) phase III programme worth Ugx 430 million. The hybrid event that had participants attend both physically and online, took place at Kampala Serena Hotel and was presided over by the State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations – Hon. Charles Okello Engola.

“Youth to Work” is the flagship employability project under Futuremakers by Standard Chartered Foundation. It is the Bank’s global initiative to tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion for young people in local communities through the pillars of Entrepreneurship, Employability and Education.

The phase III project that’s been launched will support 45 graduates directly transitioning into employment and training for over 600 youth within the community.

The Youth to Work approach uses a 4-month work placement-based youth-led initiative to equip young people with employability skills and partner them with local SMEs to provide structured Business Development Services (BDS). This prepares unemployed youth to become work-ready, equips them with skillsets demanded by the private sector and helps prepare them for work in business and/or entrepreneurship. Additionally, it is geared toward strengthening Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) ecosystems that lead to greater employment and job creation potential for young people.

The junior associates evaluate key business areas such as sales & marketing, financial management, operations and human resources. They also provide analysis and create an action plan with recommendations for improvement, thereafter these solutions are implemented together with the SME staff.

Since the inception of the Youth to work project, the Bank and Challenges Worldwide have invested in 160 graduates that have provided business development support to 107 enterprises. Within the larger community, 402 enterprise staff have benefited from business capacity building and youth from employability, entrepreneurship, and wellbeing training as part of ‘Youth to Work’. The project has also bridged the gap between beneficiaries and ecosystem players and has held up its promise to be an inclusive programme by increasing disability participation to 11%.

Margaret Kigozi, the Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank while addressing the participants said;

“As a Bank our intention is to fundamentally transform the lives of the youths by enabling them build their own bright futures and navigate the various challenges they are faced with. This is in line with our brand promise, ‘Here for good’ which demonstrates our commitment to stand by our clients and our local communities. We will therefore continue to work in partnership with several NGOs and Government to strengthen the capacity of young people, especially girls and people with disabilities, through employability skills so we improve their chances of getting jobs and their entrepreneurship skills to empower them to start up their own businesses.”

On his part, Godfrey Sebaana, the Acting CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Uganda said;

“We are pleased to invest an additional Ugx 430 million into the Youth to Work – Phase III Programme to support more young professionals become catalysts for positive change in business and communities across Kampala. This is because we acknowledge that our country and indeed the world over, is reeling from the devastating impact of the pandemic, the severe negative impacts of climate change, socio-economic inequalities, abject poverty and unfair aspects of globalization. As a responsible Bank we cannot sit back and do nothing. So we have decided to take a STAND to Lift Participation by improving the lives of 1 billion people and their communities by unleashing the full potential of women and lifting participation of small businesses in our core markets by providing access to finance, networks, training young people, driving accessible banking at scale and connecting affluent clients to opportunities for making a societal impact.”

Godfrey Sebaana Acting CEO, Stanchart addresses participants

Mr. Sebaana added: We are also making a STAND to Accelerating Zero by reducing carbon emissions as fast as possible, without slowing development and we aim to reach net zero in our operations by 2025 and in our financed emissions by 2050. Finally, we are making a STAND to Reset Globalization, we aim to support 500,000 companies to improve working and environmental standards and giving everyone the chance to participate in the world economy, so growth becomes fairer and more balanced. We also support companies in improving environmental, social and governance standards. These are our long-term ambitions for our role as a responsible corporate citizen on the issues that affect our society the most.

Challenges Worldwide Programme Coordinator, Ms. Peace Amaro while presenting stated that;

“The Youth to Work programme supports young people who have struggled to find employment with the skills they need to secure employment or pursue business ventures of their own. The initial pilot phase was launched in 2019 for a 6-month period to benefit 40 youths at a cost of Ugx 300,000,000 and Phase II was unveiled in 2020 and benefited 120 with an investment of Ugx 920 million. So in total, the Youth to Work programme has benefited 160 youth. 58% of whom had transitioned into employment or entrepreneurship 3 months after their programme participation. Youth to Work has also supported 107 Small businesses to achieve sustainable and profitable growth.”

Ms Peace Amaro Project Coordinator at Challenges Uganda shares the programme’s progress and impact

While unveiling the project, the State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations – Hon. Charles Okello Engola appreciated the Bank and development partners saying;

“On behalf of the Government of Uganda, I would like to extend our appreciation to Standard Chartered Bank for investing an additional Ugx 430,000,000 in this youth programme that will tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion for young people in local communities. I also commend Challenges Worldwide for effectively running this programme and transforming lives. I therefore appeal to SMEs and the young people for whom this programme has been designed to benefit, to immediately participate in the application processes for their betterment.”

Applications for the Youth to Work Phase III programme have opened today and details can be found on:

Criteria for qualifying youth

Graduates (50%-females, Inclusive of Persons With Disabilities)

Aged 21-30 (21-35 for PWDs)

Passionate about business development/entrepreneurship

Committed to their professional development SMEs seeking positive change

Able to work in and around Kampala

Criteria for Small and Growing Businesses to participate in the Youth to Work programme

SMEs with Ugx 50,000,000 annual turnover.

Social Enterprises – SMEs that can demonstrate social/environmental impact

SMEs seeking positive change

SMEs in support of the career development of young people

Operational within or around Kampala

The benefits that they stand to gain from participating in this programme include: