Kampala – Uganda, March 14, 2022: The London based Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has named Anne Juuko, the Chief Executive for Stanbic Bank Uganda as the ‘Best Woman CEO’ in Uganda’s Banking sector for the year 2021.

Uganda has 27 commercial banks, four of which, including a development bank are headed by women.

In addition, Stanbic Bank won two other accolades including, Trusted Banking Brand, Africa 2021 and Best Banking Brand, Uganda 2021.

Andrew Mashanda, the Chief Executive Officer for Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited said, “By winning these top accolades, Stanbic Bank is sending a signal to the market that it is the best in terms of product innovations, leadership ethos, customer relations, supporting economic activities and above all, it is a peoples’ bank. This gives us the courage to even work beyond extra hours to achieve goals beyond our targets in line with our purpose – Uganda is Our Home We Drive Her Growth.”

This development comes days after Stanbic Bank unveiled a new brand campaign dubbed ‘You’re One Step Closure’ that reinforces its commitment to clients and customers as a trusted partner for the challenges that lay ahead.

Global Brands Magazine is one of the leading brand publications. Each year, it develops a series of awards for companies that have stood out among the industry leaders, demonstrating exceptional service and unique vision.





Nancy Louis, the Senior Manager – Sales at GBM said, “This is the 9thEdition of Awards at Global Brands Magazine this year, we conducted theBanking & Leadership Awards. An external research team was constituted to evaluate the nominees; your company was selected from a very competitive group of entrants, all of whom demonstrated unique and exceptional service delivery towards the evolving fintech sectors.”