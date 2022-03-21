The organisers of the Uganda North American Association (UNAA) Convention are known to associate with immense talent when picking entertainers – this year, the best in Uganda diva Spice Diana and comic duo Maulana & Reign have been booked.

Namukwaya Hajara Diana, also known as Spice Diana is the reigning Best Female Artist in East, South and North Africa from the 2021 African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA). Internationally, Spice has done quite well musically, performing and recording with a couple of artistes from different African countries.

Maulana & Reign is one of the few comedy duos in Uganda that also venture into mainstream music production.

Founded in 1988, UNAA’s annual convention has grown by leaps and bounds, becoming one of the most popular diaspora gatherings in North America.

The year’s event is slated for September 2nd to September 5th at the Hilton San Francisco, Calfornia. Ms. Joan Bavuga, Vice President at UNAA, says more than 2,000 guests are expected to attend this year’s convention which traditionally takes place over the US Labour Day weekend.

Comic duo Maulana & Reign will make their UNAA debut

During the three-day event, delegates will enjoy a culture and fashion show as well as live music performances from a host of Ugandan artistes besides Spice and Maulana and Reign.

The convention will feature a trade and investment forum, a full day of panels on international business, investment and wealth and cultural concerts.

“From captivating city-scapes to out-of-the-world boat cruises, San Francisco has got it all. With a thriving Ugandan community full of success stories, you will feel right at home in San Francisco, California,” a UNAA 2022 promo recites.

It takes place in a different US city every year and is always embraced by US local authorities for its capacity to boast hotel revenues in the host cities.

Visit the UNAA website for more details https://unaaonline.org/san-francisco-2022-unaa-convention/