Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has promised to form a team of lawmakers to establish Uganda – Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK) friendship with the legislature of the latter.

Kadaga made the promise during a meeting with the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK) Ambassador to Uganda, His Excellency Jong Tong at her parliament office on Thursday.

The move is expected to further strengthen ties between the legislatures of the two nations and cement relations between Kampala and Pyongyang.

DPRK Envoy to Uganda Ambassador Jong Tong (L) discusses with Kadaga during his visit on Thursday



Kadaga commended the Government of the DPRK for its continued support to the Government of Uganda, especially in areas of security.

Ambassador Jong Tong, congratulated the Speaker on her reelection to NRM CEC, and also commended the Government of Uganda on gains in peace, stability, socio-economic transformation and promoting East African integration.

Uganda is a long-term ally of North Korea. Yoweri Museveni, Uganda’s president since 1986, has said that he learned basic Korean from during visits to North Korea. North Korea has provided training for pilots, technicians, police, marine forces, and special forces.

Kadaga in a photo op with the delegation from the DPRK Embassy

The DPRK is led by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

Uganda and the DPRK enjoy very good relations. Vice President Edward Ssekandi represented Uganda as the DPRK marked the 60th ‘Victory Day’ parade in 2013.

The former President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of DPRK, Kim Yong-nam visited Uganda in 2014.