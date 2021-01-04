Security agencies have set up a mobile unit that will swiftly respond to incidents of violence during and after the elections, scheduled for January 14.

The agencies anticipate that there will be violence during or even after the voting exercise, basing on events that characterized the campaign period that started on November 9, 2020, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said that the mobile unit will ensure that there is an efficient and effective response to detected violence or chaotic scenes.

The Mobile Election Violence Response Team will majorly use motorcycles and patrol vehicles that are part of the logistics procured by the police force in preparation for this year’s election. At least 100 patrol and ambulances vehicles were reportedly procured for this elections period.

Besides, police reportedly procured 120 motorcycles that have already been distributed to major district and division police stations. Dozens of motorcycles are parked at police headquarters while several others have been distributed to the 18 divisions within the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Besides mobile response units, the Inspector General of Police Okoth Ochola, has also deployed the Flying Squad commanded by SSP Godwin Turamye to back up other security teams during elections.

At least seven Army Generals and a Colonel have been tasked to be part and parcel of all election-related security operations. These include Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga, who was last Friday appointed overall coordinator of joint security operations, Deputy IGP Maj Gen Paul Lokech, Maj Gen Samuel Kawagga, the UPDF First Division Commander and Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, the Commander of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.

Other Generals include Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, the Chief of Staff Land Forces, Maj Gen Jack Bakashumba, the Chief of Joint Security, Brig Gen Chris Ddamulira, the Director of Police Crime Intelligence, and Col Keith Katungi, the Commander of Military Police.