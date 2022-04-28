Hariss International, the manufacturers of Riham soft drink products have unveiled the Twegateko drink and win promotion to reward its customers countrywide.

Jerome Hall, the Head of Marketing, Hariss international says two billion shillings has been injected in the four month promotion running up to end of August 2022.

Under the Twegateko drink & win promotion consumers of Lavita Pineapple carbonated soft drink and Rock Boom Energy Drink will win prizes including bicycles , bags, footballs, t-shirts and caps .

To win, all one needs is to buy one of the brand drinks , simply check under the bottle for a chance to instantly win any of the mentioned prizes.

“For the other prizes, you have to call a toll free number 0800 299 008 to get your details recorded and your prizes will be delivered to Riham staff” said Hall.

1.2 million consumers stand to win the prizes as Haris International rewards its loyal clients who have consistently consumed their products even during the hard times of COVID-19 lock down.

“ We are super excited to unveil this promotion that has been specially designed for our loyal and ever-growing consumer base spread across the country. As Hariss International limited , We believe that in addition to offering the best quality and tasteful beverage products, we must also incorporate extra value for our dear customers through such promotions” the head of marketing stated.

Rachel Luwedde, the Public Relations manager, explained that they do not require participants to send cash, airtime credit to receive any of the prizes.

Winners, she said, will however be required to provide proof as part of the winner validation process. They will have to present the winning bottle caps and valid identification documents such as the national ID, driver’s license, and passport.

During the launch, at the new Kawempe Tula Factory, guests were able to win some of the prizes after drinking either Rock Boom or Lavita Pineapple carbonated soft drink.

Three people went home with bicycles, others won footballs, t-shirts and caps.