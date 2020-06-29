Since the outbreak of COVID 19 in Uganda in late March 2020, health workers have been on the frontlines operating isolation centers, treating positive cases and risking their own lives.

The Government of Uganda has shown exemplary leadership in the COVID 19 response, helping to keep our health workers and community protected. As of 19th June 2020, out of 142,819 cumulative tests, Uganda had confirmed 763 cases with zero deaths.

Corporates and industries have been partnering to produce solutions to further support the COVID 19 response. CTI Africa, a digital solutions company, is producing a post COVID concert with aims at garnering support for the frontline health workers. The proceeds from the concert will be used to support health workers in both monetary and in-kind donations.

CTI Africa Limited prides itself as a visionary social Enterprise with a bold mission to accelerate emerging economies into the fourth industrial revolution with an initial thrust on Uganda.

The fundraiser concert dubbed “Uganda Benefit Concert” will be supporting the Ugandan Government’s efforts by partnering with local and international firms. Charidy.com, a renowned crowdfunding company has partnered with the concert to mobilize the international donor community. Charidy has raised over 1.1 billion dollars for its clients and is well known for raising funds for the Center for Disease Control Foundation, UNICEF and many more.

“Charidy is proudly partnering with CTI in this unique fundraising opportunity. We are eager to be working with the organizers to raise support for the frontline health workers in Uganda, who have been risking their lives on a daily basis for the Ugandan people. We expect great things from this new partnership” said Charidy CEO Yehuda Gurwitz.

Locally, CTI Africa, has partnered with Swangz Avenue, Talent Africa, and Malembe to produce the highest quality event.

Keith Ashaba, MD of Malembe noted that “this event will set a standard for Post-Covid events, while helping to revive the creative industry.”

The concert will be headlined by American Hip Hop artist William Leonard Roberts, commonly known as Rick Ross. The concert will also bring together a star-studded line up of Uganda’s superstars.

The organizing committee has commended President Yoweri Museveni, Ministry of Health, and the Covid response team for their continual guidance. “The entertainment industry is known for enjoyment, but this event goes beyond that by giving back to those that have been fighting tirelessly for us,” Talent Africa CEO Aly Alibhai.

According to Julius Kyazze, the CEO of Swangz Avenue “The Covid response has been commendable, but we are also seeing the affects going beyond health into the economy especially in the entertainment and tourism industry. The concert will help to restore these sectors.”

Tourism to get a boost

Everest Kayondo, the Chairperson for Uganda Tour Operators’ Association (UTOA) explained that Rick Ross’ presence in Uganda is a huge boost to the tourism industry, since he will bring awareness about Uganda’s attractions on the international stage.

“Every time such big names come to Uganda, his/her perception on tourism, culture doesn’t remain the same. Depending on how access to protected areas will have been loosened, we think he will have to enjoy every bit of our tourism attractions when he moves around,” he stated.