Rakai police have failed to track down five Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers who raided three polling stations with more than 2000 pre-ticked ballots during the presidential and parliamentary elections on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Lwoyo, Kibuuka and Kyanika polling stations during the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Greater Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson, says they are still pursuing the suspects for their involvement in electoral malpractices.

He says they have already summoned the presiding officers from the said polling stations to record statements.

Julius Ssempeera, the Lwamaggwa Sub-county Internal Security Officer (GISO), says the soldiers were traveling in an army pickup, whose number plate was smeared with clay making it hard to be identified.

He says the disgruntled voters in the affected polling stations confiscated the boxes and destroyed them while others tore and burnt the pre-ticked ballots.

Charles Mubiru, the Rakai Resident District Commissioner, says they are still working with the Army’s 305th Battalion at Sango Bay to identify the soldiers.