Kampala, Uganda 15th March 2022: Prudential Uganda has won three awards; most innovative life insurance product, most innovative insurance agent and the overall judges special award in the second edition of the Insurance Innovation Awards organised by the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda. Under the same category of most innovative life product Prudential came both first and third with its Telemedicine offering, an enhancement to Prudential’s health insurance.

Held at Kampala Serena hotel, under the theme “Innovation amidst turbulence”, the awards seek to recognize exceptional innovation and inspire the insurance industry to evolve, innovate and better serve the insurance customer.

While receiving the award, Sheila Sabune, Chief Commercial Officer, Prudential Uganda said, “Prudential is honoured to be recognized once again for innovation inspired by our purpose which is to help our customers make the most out of life in every step of their health, wealth, and wellness journey. The drive to continuously improve our service to customers, staff, agents and our community inspires us to innovate”.

She added that this is the second time Prudential is being recognized since the inception of the awards. In 2020, Prudential Uganda was named the Most Innovative Life insurer in the Inaugural awards. This speaks to the hard work and commitment of the team at Prudential despite the unprecedented challenges ushered in by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Left to Right – Sheila Sabune- Chief Commercial Officer, Prudential Uganda, Grace Amme, Marketing & Communications Manager, Prudential Uganda, Brenda Nagudi, Head Legal, Risk, Governance & Compliance, Prudential Uganda receiving the award for the Most innovative life product presented by Alhaj Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega, the Chief Executive Officer, Insurance Regulatory Authority ( Left) at the Insurance Innovation Awards organised by the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda.

While speaking at the award gala, Alhaj Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega, the Chief Executive Officer, Insurance Regulatory Authority said, “as the Regulator, we are always looking for ways to motivate, facilitate and promote Sector Product Innovation and Developments. These awards speak to that very well as they are intended to serve as a catalyst for innovation in the insurance industry and the end goal is to improve service delivery to the insurance customers,”

Specifically, Prudential was recognized for: