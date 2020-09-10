President Yoweri Museveni is set to meet Ssembabule district NRM leaders and political aspirants to diffuse tension, in the wake of violence the led to the suspension of NRM Parliamentary primaries in Mawogola West and Mawogola North Constituencies last week.

Mawogola North Contest pits Aine Kaguta a brother to President Museveni against Shartsi Musherure, daughter to Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa.

Ssembabule NRM primaries have been a hotbed of violence with the Lwemiyaga poll pitting Minister Joy Kabatsi against Theodre Ssekikubo causing tensions.

The tensions forced the deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. Gen. Sabiiti Muzeeyi to rush and camp in the area.

In the run up to the chaotic primaries, the camps of both Ms Musherure and Mr. Kaguta, fought at Lugusuulu Subcounty headquarters in Sembabule district with each camp accusing the other of trying to fix new names into the NRM party registers for selfish gains.

The NRM candidates who had converged at the Subcounty hall in a meeting organized by the Sembabule district NRM party registrar Mr Godfrey Katokozi to attend to allegations of infighting within the NRM camps did not wait for the meeting to end when Ms Shartsi Musherule raised a complaint against Mr Godfrey Aine Kaguta and his supporters whom she accused of trying to find ways of rigging the NRM primary election using the registers.

The situation worsened when Mr Godfrey Aine stormed the meeting and accused the registrar of failing to officially invite him at the meeting.

The clash left several supporters injured as police was rendered powerless in a meeting that had Special Forces soldiers guarding some of the candidates.

Ssembabule District NRM chairperson Mr. Sam Kutesa in an earleir interview blamed the chaos on one of the candidates Mr Godfrey Aine Kaguta claiming that Kaguta has failed to master the art of conversing for support.