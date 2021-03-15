Police have confirmed arresting National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine in the city centre.

Kyagulanyi who was protesting over the missing Ugandans, mostly his party supporters was apprehended at the Constitutional Square.

Addressing journalists at the Police headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the NUP leader is currently detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala where he is recording a statement.

The police mouthpiece insisted that the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures in regards to crowds and assemblies are still in enforcement and should be followed.

Kyagulanyi recently said over 200 of his supporters are still missing, despite a list released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs detailing the people who are missing.