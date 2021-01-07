Police at Jinja Road are holding one Adome Jeremy, 36, for allegedly stealing 80,000 USD from the Room 107 at Speke Apartments.

A statement from the police says the money allegedly stolen belonged to one Sheila Nandege, 36, who had booked the apartment for 30 days on the December 5th ,2020 .

According to CCTV footage recovered from the apartment on December 24th 2020 , the suspect , who is the same time a resident in the building , is seen accessing room 107 with another person yet to be arrested, the statement by Asp Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Public Relations Officer says.

They are later seen leaving with items. The suspect later fled to his home in Arua.

The police used all relevant information available and was able to trace him to his home. He was arrested Yesterday.

A sum of 60,000 USD counterfeit money has been recovered from the suspect and it has since been exhibited.

He has, however, insisted that the exhibited money is what he stole from the room.

Police are investigating these allegations.

The police are also on the hunt for his accomplice, who was seen in the footage breaking into Room 107 at Speke Apartments.

“We call upon service providers to, at all time, monitor their security to avoid such incidents in the future,” Asp Luke Owoyesigyire said.