With dazzling fireworks and electrifying fun, Pearl of Africa Hotel welcomed the year 2023 with much pomp and show.

Famous for its iconic firworks display, the hotel unleashed a spectacular show with the mood on the December 31st night like a merry-go-round.

Large numbers gathered at the hotel to celebrate New Year. Excitement was on the rocks with Kampala people swaying to the exhilarating fanfare.

The luxurious POAH turned into a utopia of merriment with its akyline dazzled with colourful lighting.

Pearl Of Africa Hotel features a fitness center, sauna, garden, a terrace and bar. This hotel has air-conditioned units with a private bathroom. Guests can enjoy meals at an onsite restaurant.

All units are equipped with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a coffee machine, private bathroom, free toiletries and a desk. Certain rooms offer garden views.

The hotel has a wellness centre that features a spa, gym and sports facilities like a basketball court, squash room and tennis courts, all world class.

It is owned by flamboyant tycoon and philanthropist, Mohammed Hamid who was recently listed by famous Forbes Magazine among Africa’s youngest billionaires under the age of 45.

Chairman Hamid is one of the most successful businessmen in Africa.

His Aya Group is one of Uganda’s largest business conglomerates with interests in mining, biscuit manufacturing, milling and logistics.