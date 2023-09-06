In our previous article, we labored to show you why we all should rally behind MK because continuity is paramount for success and prosperity. We saw that countries China and TZ have prospered and been stable because of the continuity and stability those countries enjoy. Uganda has enjoyed steady progress under the leadership of Museveni and in MK we have a bridge from the stable and able leadership of the old gourd to the younger generation. This should not be rocket science to all those who love Ugandans at heart.

the a by the way, the US is also stable largely because it is a two-party state where national interests take precedence regardless of who is in charge or which party is in charge. So, all our debates should be of national interest but with our history in mind.

In today’s article, we will explore the question of security and why MK is the right man to secure our future our country, and even the African continent.

Security and development are almost Siamese twins; they are so conjoined that an attempt at separating them is always almost fatal. Security is paramount to the livelihoods of the ordinary Wanaichi, reducing poverty and actively creating wealth and even health.

(Okwebaka ku tuuro translated as having the freedom to sleep and rest should never be taken for granted). It is a known fact that the old generation that experienced the past governments of Amin and Obote continue to support Museveni because they have the luxury of sleep much to the chagrin of the opposition. Those who experienced the kind of insecurity that Uganda went through know the value of sleeping and waking up without worrying whether you get thieves or government operatives knocking at your door.

But on the economic side, most towns and cities have a night life that helps to boast their livelihoods because they know they are safe. Trucks and even private cars drive throughout the night to all corners of the country unhindered and undisturbed which means goods and services can move or be accessed any time. So it not just the sleeping but awareness that security is tight and that is the launching ground for thriving.

Uganda has taken off largely because we have been secure from border to border in the last few years. Now one needs to visit the border towns in the north especially cities like Gulu, and towns Teso sub-region that not long ago were struggling against the LRA and Lakwena and appreciate how peace and security foster development. These towns that had been turned into ghost towns are now thriving thanks to CIC and the men in uniform of which MK has been a key participant.

Now because of the great work of our men in uniform under the command of Gen. Museveni day and night to keep this country secure, and because Uganda is at peace, many have come to an erroneous conclusion that security is not a key element to consider as we look at the future, but they couldn’t be more wrong.

The time is now to consolidate the gains, continue professionalizing the army by ridding it of corruption, clean up the police, and professionalize all the agencies that are concerned with safeguarding Ugandans. With the work that MK has done in the military in all the areas that have been under his jurisdiction, he has shown that he is the man of the hour. Now imagine what he will do as a CiC. We need not look hither or there but just to pray ‘May those days come soon!’

I think Uganda should get in the habit of declassifying some of the information about all the potential attacks and threats that our enemies have thrown and keep throwing at us but have been thwarted by our men in Uniform so that people have a balanced picture of what we are up against on the daily basis. The problem with not getting a balanced picture creates an illusion that it is easy to run the security apparatus of a country. The result is that every Tom Dick and Bobi thinks that they can manage the security and stability of our great pearl.

One needs to look at what is happening in West Africa to know that one can never rest on their laurels and take things for granted because they could quickly go south. Almost all the coups in West Africa have been blamed on the sitting government’s inability to deal with the insecurity and instability caused by the terrorists in those regions. Of course, there is more at play in those countries that I don’t have time to discuss here except to point out that those countries now need a lot of work to stabilize their countries.

The enemies of Africa have always used insecurity and instability to hinder the development and progress of African countries. For example, when they needed to halt Libya’s progress, they took out Gadhafi who was a stabilizing factor not just in Libya but in the entire West Africa block. They left Libya in tatters and at the mercy of different factions of warlords. Now they can sit back in their cozy offices and God-forsaken countries and sip our coffee as they pick out the next victim. Meanwhile, Libya may never recover and even if it does, it has been literary set back to the Stone Ages and West Africa is on the verge of war.

Talking about West Africa being on the verge of war, we had a similar incident here when we almost went to war with our brothers in Rwanda, and guess who intervened? Yours truly, MK, the son of Yoweri and Grandson to Kaguta. Why this incident is forever significant is what the President of Rwanda who is a great general and fighter reflected after the tensions had died down, ‘Greater generals are those who win peace” and was in direct reference to MK. Uganda needs MK to keep peace continue the father’s legacy and bring stability to the East African block and beyond.

Therefore, we need one who understands how to fight to secure our country and our continent but better still, we need one who knows how to win peace without fighting and we are privileged that God has sent us MK at the right hour. He is more than capable a person but has also had extensive training not only in the best military schools in the world but also been a student of one the greatest revolutionaries in Africa. We do not risk betting the future of our country in the hands or non-starters and failures when we have in MK a Patriotic, disciplined capable leader.