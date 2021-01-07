President Yoweri Museveni is today expected to commission the newly constructed Kayunga Referral Hospital.

The newly rehabilited and expanded Kayunga Hospital in Uganda now boasts of the following:

1. New Main Hospital Complex for: OPD, Laboratory, Radiology, Accident and Emergency, Operation theatre, Maternity Ward and Private wing

2. Renovated and remodelled existing ward block into male, female, pediatric and isolation wards. Number of beds increased from 108 to 200

3. Remodelled other existing medical buildings into upgraded support facilities: Kitchens, Laundry, Stores, maintenance workshops, etc.

4. Rehabilitation of all existing staff houses and construction of 31 new housing units thereby increasing staff houses from 86 to 117 inclusive of 10 units for interns.

The facilities that are in use include: laboratory, Medicine stores, Out Patient Department which provides antenatal care services for pregnant women, physiotherapy, main theatre.

Kayunga Hospital will be fully operational and provide all necessary services to the population.