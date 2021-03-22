President Yoweri Museveni has paid tribute to the former Tanzanian President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli describing him as a dedicated servant of Tanzania, East Africa and the entire continent.

Magufuli, 61, was announced dead on Wednesday at a hospital in Dar es Salaam by the then Vice President Samia Suhulu.

Today, President Museveni visited the Tanzanian High Commission to pay tribute to Magufuli where he signed a condolence book.

He said that it is unfortunate that he is mourning Magufuli on the day he was supposed to be in the country to sign key agreements for commercialization of the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline between Uganda, Tanzania.

He also said that that leaders should emulate Magufuli’s legacy of being a dedicated servant.

On Saturday, President Museveni declared 14 days of mourning in honour of the deceased leader.

Museveni also directed that the flags of Uganda and that of the East African community shall be flown are half-mast throughout Uganda’s missions abroad.