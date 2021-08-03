President Yoweri Museveni has held a meeting with Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

The Kabaka paid a courtesy call on the President at State House Nakasero Tuesday afternoon.

During the meeting, the President and the Kabaka discussed pertinent and mutual issues on development and national interest.

According to a release from State House Kabaka Mutebi was accompanied by a four man delegation, including Prince David Wasajja and Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga among others.

“Held a meeting with His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II at Nakasero State Lodge. His Majesty was in the company of Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga and Prince David Wasajja. We discussed matters of mutual interest,” a statement from State House quoted the President.

The meeting comes amidst what observers have termed growing tensions between the central government and the kingdom over incoming land reforms.

At his 28th coronation anniversary this past Saturday, the Kabaka said the reforms which were proposed to lawmakers following the Justice Catherine Bamugemerire led Commission of Inquiry on land were discriminative and intended to weakening Buganda.

One of the main areas of focus is the Mailo land tenure system, which during the 1900 agreement divided 19,600 square miles that form the Buganda kingdom among the Kabaka, regents, chiefs, central government, key offices and a few other individuals.

The system facilitates dual ownership of land and President Museveni has on multiple occasions dubbed it evil. According to him, it perpetuates inequality against tenants by landlords.

Reacting to the kingdom’s stance that the idea to abolish the Mailo Land System is selective, the president has said that such arrangements do not exist in other parts of Uganda.

During the ceremony, Kabaka Mutebi also reignited demands for the return of the Kingdom.

In 2013, the government and the kingdom reached an agreement to return all kingdom property that was confiscated following the 1966 Buganda crisis.

While the government has returned some like Bulange (official kingdom seat), Mengo Palace, others like land used occupied by Makindye Military Barracks, Kigo Prison, Mengo Court are yet to be handed over by the government whose rent arrears had accumulated to Shs215.8 billion by April.

The kingdom had threatened to sue the government on grounds that it had failed to meet its obligation as stated in the law that reinstated cultural institutions in 1993.