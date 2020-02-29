Fellow Citizens, People in Uganda, today I want to address you on the issue of Coronavirus.

Coronavirus is real, it does not kill as much and fast like Ebola, but spreads at a very terrific rate. It undermines economies because it is disruptive and inconvenient. If a country records a case of coronavirus, people will be quarantined, movements limited, businesses, schools, leisure parks closed, etc.

This is an inconvenience to us and jeopardy to our economy, we do not want to head there as a country. However, Coronavirus is becoming a global threat and now approaching Africa, with a case confirmed in Nigeria and Egypt. This means that we must rely heavily on our personal behavior first, while the ministry of health guides us on other measures.