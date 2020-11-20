The Electoral Commission has declared the Minister of Gender Frank Tumwebaze, unopposed for the Kibale East Parliamentary seat in Kamwenge District. This is after his rivals withdrew from the race.

They are Arthur Nuwagaba, who was an independent candidate but leaning on National Resistance Movement – NRM party and George Wilson Atuhaire of Alliance for National Transformation – ANT.

In a letter dated November 19 written, signed by George William Magezi, the Kamwenge district returning Officer and addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Magezi states that he received and considered withdrawal notices by Nuwagba and Atuhaire.

“Accordingly, as a returning officer for Kamwenge Electoral District, pursuant to the Parliamentary Elections Act 2005 (as amended), I declare Tumwebaze Frank Kagyigyi duly elected Member of Parliament for Kibale East Constituency”, reads part of the letter.

Nuwagaba says that even though he had not competed in the NRM primaries, he has been a member of the ruling party and his withdrawal from the race follows a harmonization meeting by party leaders and some members in the district where they agreed to support flag bearers.

He explains that no one bribed him but he took the decision to ensure harmony in the party.