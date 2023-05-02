The state minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Retired Col (Charles Okello Engola is dead.

Engola was shot dead on Tuesday morning by his bodyguard from his home in Kyanja.

The bodyguard after, shot himself.

The deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi and the director CID, Maj Tom Magambo were the first security chiefs to arrive at the minister’s home as scene of crime oofficers comb for more exhibits that will aid police investigations.

“The investigation is currently in the early stages of review. We also dispatched a team of crime scene experts who are using the most advanced forensic technology to get what extacly was the cause of this tragic murder. We don’t want to speculate into the motive of the shooting until we have confirmed,”” Mr Enanga added.

According to him, police are yet to confirm whether there were other victims.

“We are also trying to establish if there were any bodygaurds who could have been injured,” Mr Enanga said.