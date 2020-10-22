Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named a squad of 20 foreign-based players for preparations ahead of their 2021 Afcon double header qualifier against South Sudan in November 9-17 international break.

Among those who have been called up is full-back Elvis Bwomomo who plays for League One side Southend FC in England. He has also played for QPR.

New Wycombe forward Anthony Mubiru has also been included in the team. He brings a lot of experience in the team having played for Watford, Port vale, Blackpool, Reading and Hearts of Scotland at some stage in his career. Alexis Back based in Sweden is also in the squad.

Regulars Dennis Onyango, Nico Wadada, Khalid Aucho, and Emmanuel Okwi have been included as well.

Cranes have collected four points from their two games in Group B -which includes Burkina Faso and Malawi, while South Sudan have collected none.

Mckinstry’s not picking any Uganda Premier League players is possibly due to lack of activity since the covid-19 lockdown but local sport to a halt.

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman),

Defenders: Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe), Alex Kakuba (Cova de Piedade), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK), Timothy Awany (Ashdod FC),

Midfielders: Micheal Azira (Chicago Fire), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa), Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor), Emmanuel Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria), Allan Kymabadde (El Gounah FC), Allan Okello (Paradou FC),

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (Ashdod FC), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha FC), Mubiru Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers), Alexis Bbakka (Umea FC)