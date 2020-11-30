The LéO Africa Institute will hold it’s first of a kind Annual Leader’s Gathering (ALG) in
partnership with Stanbic Bank Uganda, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, McNulty Foundation, CEED,
and the Innovation Village to equip young leaders with unique skills and knowledge that sets
them apart from others amidst crisis.
The ALG is a convening of emerging leaders within the LéO Africa Institute network, across the
region and the Institute’s wider network across the African continent and the globe. The three
days gathering will focus on the challenges facing society today and how different networks of
innovators, entrepreneurs and decision-makers can come together to address them within the
African context.
Speaking ahead of the ALG launch, Awel Uwihanganye the Institute’s Founder said, “The core
aim of this gathering is to create a unique, collaborative environment where young leaders can
freely exchange ideas on changing society for the better, and how entrepreneurship and
innovation can be harnessed to create vibrant and prosperous societies amidst the current
prevailing challenges.”
Awel said the continued support from partners like Stanbic has enabled the institute to continue
empowering young leaders through such gathering as this. “We have seen young leaders leave
this institute with differently shaped mindsets and renewed enthusiasm to create a positive
impact in their diverse fields like media, public service, social enterprise, and arts. We believe
this gathering will tremendously impact the participates the same way.”
Barbara Kasekende, head of CSI at Stanbic bank said that Stanbic Bank has always been a
firm supporter of such platforms that empower young leaders who are driving change projects in
their communities.
“It is through such platforms that the bank creates opportunities for these future leaders to
share ideas and discover improved solutions to bridge the leadership gaps within their
communities” Kasekende explained.
She added, the ALG comes at a time when the region, and world at large, are going through
various challenges like climate change, identity and leadership crisis.
Anne Juuko, the Stanbic Bank CEO while speaking at the event said, “Seeing young leaders
gather to address and seek collective solutions to challenges pertaining their communities
regardless of where they come from, hugely signifies the concept of servant leadership among
these youth.”
She further noted; “The issues communities face today requires concerted leadership efforts at
all levels to address each; while providing emerging leaders in the region a voice and unique
opportunity to re-ignite discussion on these important issues.
It is through such platforms that these young leaders are mentored to improve their
understanding of value-based leadership in transforming their communities, to appreciate the
current challenges they face today, as well as network and learn from the best minds in
leadership on how to manoeuvre the challenges.
It is our responsibility as leaders to support such institutions and initiatives that empower and
provide opportunities for the youth of today.”
Through the Annual Leadership Gathering, LéO Africa Institute network and Stanbic Bank will
also renew their leadership commitment to building good and resilient communities, as well as
work towards living successful and purposeful lives.
