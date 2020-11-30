The LéO Africa Institute will hold it’s first of a kind Annual Leader’s Gathering (ALG) in

partnership with Stanbic Bank Uganda, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, McNulty Foundation, CEED,

and the Innovation Village to equip young leaders with unique skills and knowledge that sets

them apart from others amidst crisis.

The ALG is a convening of emerging leaders within the LéO Africa Institute network, across the

region and the Institute’s wider network across the African continent and the globe. The three

days gathering will focus on the challenges facing society today and how different networks of

innovators, entrepreneurs and decision-makers can come together to address them within the

African context.

Speaking ahead of the ALG launch, Awel Uwihanganye the Institute’s Founder said, “The core

aim of this gathering is to create a unique, collaborative environment where young leaders can

freely exchange ideas on changing society for the better, and how entrepreneurship and

innovation can be harnessed to create vibrant and prosperous societies amidst the current

prevailing challenges.”

Awel said the continued support from partners like Stanbic has enabled the institute to continue

empowering young leaders through such gathering as this. “We have seen young leaders leave

this institute with differently shaped mindsets and renewed enthusiasm to create a positive

impact in their diverse fields like media, public service, social enterprise, and arts. We believe

this gathering will tremendously impact the participates the same way.”

Barbara Kasekende, head of CSI at Stanbic bank said that Stanbic Bank has always been a

firm supporter of such platforms that empower young leaders who are driving change projects in

their communities.

“It is through such platforms that the bank creates opportunities for these future leaders to

share ideas and discover improved solutions to bridge the leadership gaps within their

communities” Kasekende explained.

She added, the ALG comes at a time when the region, and world at large, are going through

various challenges like climate change, identity and leadership crisis.

Anne Juuko, the Stanbic Bank CEO while speaking at the event said, “Seeing young leaders

gather to address and seek collective solutions to challenges pertaining their communities

regardless of where they come from, hugely signifies the concept of servant leadership among

these youth.”

She further noted; “The issues communities face today requires concerted leadership efforts at

all levels to address each; while providing emerging leaders in the region a voice and unique

opportunity to re-ignite discussion on these important issues.

It is through such platforms that these young leaders are mentored to improve their

understanding of value-based leadership in transforming their communities, to appreciate the

current challenges they face today, as well as network and learn from the best minds in

leadership on how to manoeuvre the challenges.

It is our responsibility as leaders to support such institutions and initiatives that empower and

provide opportunities for the youth of today.”

Through the Annual Leadership Gathering, LéO Africa Institute network and Stanbic Bank will

also renew their leadership commitment to building good and resilient communities, as well as

work towards living successful and purposeful lives.

