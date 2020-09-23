All is getting fired up at The Black Wall Street house as Africa’s first economic war rages on.

The brain behind the war, Africa’s first economic, ‘Field Marshall’ Charles N Lambert has awarded some of the faithful Ugandans with cars as a thank you for their efforts in fighting for Africa’s economic independence. Charles gave out three Toyota salon cars to three lucky executors of the war at Black Wall Street house in Kampala.

“Yesterday I shared the Word behind the War and Gave away three Toyota Salon cars to faithful executors of the Economic War. Africa first,” Charles Lambert said.