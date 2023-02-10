Wakiso Giants FC 0-1 KCCA FC

Busoga United FC 0-1 Maroons FC

Two competitive fixtures were played on Thursday, 9th February 2023 on the return of the Uganda Premier League that saw KCCA FC and Maroons FC pick maximum points over Wakiso Giants and Busoga United FC respectively at different grounds.

At Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Rogers Mato’s goal was the only difference to help KCCA FC go past a well spirited Wakiso Giants. The goal was later allowed to stand after controversial appeal from the purple sharks.

The result means KCCA FC complete a double over Wakiso Giants FC and move to 32 points, five points ahead of second placed BUL FC, and will be aiming higher in their next game against Arua Hill SC while the purple sharks occupy the 4th position with 25 points.

With a number of the league giants still struggling, one would say KCCA FC are steadily moving in the promised direction.

Maroons FC moved to 18 points after a narrow win against Busoga United at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The 72nd minute goal from Ojok set the pace for the Luzira based side as they registered a win on the road to help the team go a position higher on the Uganda Premier League log.

Busoga United FC still remains at 9 points from 15 games, second bottom and the battle to avoid relegation still continues for a number of clubs who have been struggling since the start of the season.

The league will resume tomorrow Friday 10th February 2023 with one game as BUL FC battles Blacks Power at 4pm.