The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a twin suicide bombing on Tuesday in the Ugandan capital Kampala that killed three people and left several dozen wounded, AFP reports.

Terror group Islamic State had also claimed responsibility for the earlier bombings, although police in their statement today maintained that what happened was a work of domestic terror groups with links to ADF.

In April 2019, IS began to claim some ADF attacks on social media, presenting the group as its regional branch — the Islamic State Central Africa Province, or ISCAP.

“Uganda is one of the nations participating in the war against IS in Central Africa,” the IS message read. In March this year the United States officially linked the ADF to IS .

To the Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu.



Today at 10:00hours, some pigs (in reality manipulated and confused Bazzukulu), apparently, blew themselves up, one near the IGG office and the other near CPS. — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) November 16, 2021

Police Spokesman Fred Enanga said that despite the setback, Ugandan security is battling to stay ahead of the terrorists.

“We have managed to forestall over 150 terror attacks and Kampala remains one of the safest cities in this region. But we call upon our people to remain vigilant because the terror threat is still active,” Enanga said