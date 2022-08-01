Internet commemoration meeting at the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relation between the Republic of Uganda and the DPR of Korea.

Moderator; Mr. Newton Balenzi.

Today, we mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relation between the Republic of Uganda and the DPR of Korea.

It was established on 2nd of August, 1972.

The Internet meeting is being held to Commemorate the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relation between the Republic of Uganda and the DPR of Korea on August 1 2022.

Host; Uganda National Executive Committee, Pan African Movement and Uganda National committee for the study of Juche idea

Moderator; Mr. Newton Balenzi, Head of Administration, PAM-Uganda Chapter and Organizing Secretary of Uganda-Chapter, study of Juche idea

Participant;

Secretary General of NRM

Head of Patriotic Club, the Presidential Office

Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office (Hon. Alice Kaboyo)

Head of Department of the International Political Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Baguma Isoke (Former chairman of the Land Commission)

Mayambala Lawrence, Director of National Committee for the Study of Juche Idea in Uganda,

Daniel Rugarama, Chairman of the National Executive Committee of the Pan African Movement – Uganda, and Deputy Director of the National Committee for the Study of Juche Idea in Uganda

Members of Parliament

Deputy commissioner, Ministry of ICT and National guidance

NRM members

Members form Uganda Farm & Agro-Based Workers’ Union, Uganda National Women’s Council, Uganda National Committee for the study of Juche idea, Uganda-DPRK Friendship Association

Session;

Congratulatory message made by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, the DPR of Korea, H.E. Jong Tong Hak.

It is as follows;

Congratulatory Message from H.E. Jong Tong Hak, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of DPRK to the Republic of Uganda

We celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the DPRK and the Republic of Uganda.

Since the establishment of the diplomatic relations, the two countries have enjoyed the cordial and friendly realations and strengthened the cooperation in all fields including the economy, the culture and the security.

The DPRK has given the valuable supports and cooperations to the people of Uganda for their struggle for independence and the prosperity of the country.

The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Yowery Kaguta Museveni has visited the DPRK three times in 1987, 1990 and 1992.

The eternal President of the DPRK, Comrade Kim Il Sung had always met the President Museveni and strengthened the bonds of friendship and cooperations.

The DPRK is pleased to see the new development made by the Ugandan people under the leadership of H.E. Yowery Kaguta Museveni.

The DPRK and the Republic Uganda enjoy the supports and solidarity in the international arena as the same developing countries, the members of NAM and the 77-Nations Group, etc.

Particularly, we support the proposal made by the President of Uganda on reforms of the UNSC including the expansion of representation of Africa in UNSC.

We support the full integration of the East African Community and further the Pan-Africanism.

The DPRK sincerely wish the new development and prosperity the Republic of Uganda.

Now the Korean people, united single-mindedly under the wise leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, the President of the State Affairs of the DPRK, have turned out as one in the struggle to achieve a new victory in socialist construction by overcoming all challenges and difficulties in the spirit of self-reliance.

Miracles and innovations are created every day in implementing the new five-year plan for national economic development, which is to provide the people with more stable and civilized living conditions by thoroughly implementing the decisions made at the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

The challenges of hostile forces continue unabated and the difficulties encountered are enormous, yet no one can stop the advance of our people firmly rallied around the leader in a single-minded unity, and we will surely achieve prosperity of the country by dint of self-reliance and self-development.

I send my warm greetings to the Ugandan people who, as ever, support and encourage the struggle of the Korean people for speeding up the building of a powerful socialist country and safeguarding peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in the region.

The DPRK will, in the future, too, actively develop the friendly and cooperative relations with the Republic of Uganda under the idea of independence, peace and friendship

Once again, I congratulate this meaningful occasion, the 50th Anniversay of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the DPRK and the Republic of Uganda.

Thank you.

Comments by participants;

There has been passed a half century since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Uganda and the DPR of Korea.

The two countries have strengthened and developed the friendly and cooperative relations between two countries according to the idea of Independence, Peace and Friendship.

The two countries have developed the south-south cooperation in different fields in keeping with mutual benefit and mutual respects.

Under the wise leadership of H.E. Yowery Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda and the NRM the friendly and cooperative relations between two countries have further strengthened and developed.

H.E. Yowery Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda visited 3 times to Pyongyang, met H.E. Kim Il Sung, eternal President of the DPRK and had discussions of how to strengthen and develop the relations between the two countries.

Our two countries have experienced colonial rules and still among developing countries. So two countries have a common interest against imperialism and dominationism.

The Republic of Uganda will further strengthen and develop the friendly and cooperative relations between our two countries as in the past, so also future too under the wise leadership of H.E. Yowery Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda and National Resistance Movement in keeping with the principles of Independence, Peace, Friendship, mutual benefit and mutual respect.

Conclusion; convinced that the bilateral relations will be further strengthened and developed under the wise leaderships of H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda and H.E. Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the DPR of Korea on the basis of ideals of Independence, Peace and Friendship.