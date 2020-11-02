Presidential Candidate Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu has finally been nominated to contest for the country’s top job at next year’s general poll.

Tumukunde’s nomination was delayed after the Electoral Commission found an anomaly in the documents he presented and asked him to correct the mishap.

The former spy chief left the venue at Kyambogo Cricket Oval before returning with the right documentation

While addressing the media later, Tumukunde said he is an expect in security while appealing to security forces to support him.

Tumukunde in an emotional speech after being nominated extended an appeal to the army saying, “ I am your own” and there is no one who knows the military better than him.

For a while now, Tumukunde has consistently said he has support of the military and that a large section of UPDF generals don’t support the Commander in Chief (CiC) but are rather hunting for survival.

Earlier, Tumukunde’s nomination stalled after he presented uncertified documents to the Electoral Commission.