Uganda’s Minister of Health, Jane Aceng and State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja on Friday commissioned the 1st Port Health laboratory in Mutukula, Uganda.

This is a gene expert laboratory with 2 machines and capacity to run 64 samples per hour.

All truck drivers arriving via Mutukula point of entry will be tested for COVID-19 and results given within 45 minutes.

“If you are found positive, you cannot proceed with your journey..if you’re negative, you are released,” Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said.

Positive patients will be treated at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital. However, if the truck driver is non-Ugandan, he/she will be given two options:

1. Stay in Uganda and receive treatment

2. If he/she wants to go their home country, they will be appropriately guided to do so.

Uganda has 160 cases of COVID-19.