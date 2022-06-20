At least 400 accused persons and inmates before Gulu and Lira High Courts have enrolled for plea bargaining. The plea bargaining session that will kick off today will be held at Gulu main prisons in Gulu city, scheduled to last seven days.

The beneficiaries include 115 capital offenders from Gulu, Kitgum, Lamwo, Pader, Nwoya, Amuru, and Patongo who are accused of rape, aggravated defilement, and murder.

Plea bargaining is the negotiated agreement between the prosecution and accused person pleading guilty in exchange for a lenient sentence or lesser charge.

Nasulu Hassan Ntalo, the Deputy Registrar of Gulu High Court told Uganda Radio Network on Sunday that a team of five judges is lined up to preside over the session, adding that all the accused persons are already at the session’s holding centre at Gulu main prisons.

The presiding justices include Alex Ajiji Mackay of the Court of Appeal, Justice Damalie Lwanga, and Justice Jane. He adds that the session will be launched by Chief Justice Owiny Dollo, who will be accompanied by the Chief Registrar and the Principal Judge among others. Ntalo said that some of the beneficiaries are those from the lower courts.