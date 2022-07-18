A private security guard working with Security Group Africa (SGA), Dickens Ogwoko, 27, has been arrested in Kagadi town council in western Uganda over accusations of shooting dead his work colleague.

Kagadi district police commander, Moses Muzima Kiconco says Ogwoko is accused of killing Barbra Kiiza, 28, from the same security firm, SGA and resident of Kiryaba-Bugambe sub county in Kikuube district.

According to Muzima, Ogwoko opened fire on his colleague at Stanbic bank-Kagadi branch at around 2:30 pm on Sunday afternoon. He says that police officers from Kagadi central police station responded to the gunshots and intercepted the suspect before he could flee the scene.

Muzima says It is still unclear why Ogwoko may have decided to open fire on his colleague but a bullet cartridge from the company’s gun has been recovered at the scene. Unconfirmed reports from eyewitnesses indicate that Ogwoko accused his colleague of reporting late at work. The deceased’s body is lying at the Kagadi general hospital mortuary pending a postmortem.