Independent presidential candidate Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde has told the youth of Zombo District that they need special attention.

While speaking to residents of Zombo Town council on his campaign tour in Zombo District on Wednesday, Tumukunde noted that the youth require a special budget in order to design youth inclusive policies that will benefit the youth that he says have been marginalized in all sectors of the economy.

He has observed that the average number of children in each family is 7-10 and yet there are limited employment opportunities for the youth who are now idle after school.

Tumukunde remarked that the government has deliberately ignored the people of Zombo by failing to provide them with a road and yet they are tucked away on the border with DR Congo.

He has pledged to turn the lone secondary school in the district, St. Aloysius Nyapea into a university.

The retired Lt. Gen has observed that the people of Zombo have a history of voting out undesired leaders and noted that it was high time they voted President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni out of power.

Gen. Tumukunde has traversed the districts of Packwach, Nebbi and Zombo on his Wednesday campaign tour.